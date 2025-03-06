US proposes Hamas free 10 living hostages for ceasefire extension - report

A Palestinian source told Sky News Arabia on Thursday that the Trump administration proposed to Hamas to release 10 living hostages in exchange for extending the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip by two months, reopening the crossings, and resuming the entry of humanitarian aid.

The source said Hamas is still studying its response to the American proposal.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on Wednesday that US officials are conducting ongoing talks and discussions with Hamas officials, abandoning a long-standing US policy of not dealing directly with the movement. This comes after reports this week that both US Hostage Envoy Adam Boehler and Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff held direct talks with Hamas officials.

"Dialogue and talking to people around the world to do what’s in the best interest of the American people is something that the president has proven that he believes," she said.

Such a position represents a sharp break with long-standing US policy of not negotiating with terrorists.