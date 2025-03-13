US sanctions Swedish gang with Iran links, known for embassy attack attempt

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Wednesday that the United States is imposing sanctions against the Foxtrot Network, a transnational criminal organization, and its fugitive leader, Rawa Majid.

According to the statement, this criminal network based in Sweden is involved in drug and arms trafficking, contributing to the rise of violence in northern Europe through shootings, contract killings, and assaults.

"The Iranian regime leveraged the Foxtrot Network to carry out attacks on Israeli and Jewish targets in Europe, including the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, in January 2024," the State Department said. Majid is alleged to have specifically cooperated with the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security, already sanctioned by the United States.

This action is part of the Trump administration's "renewed maximum pressure campaign" against Iran and underlines American "commitment to hold accountable those individuals and organizations who work in conjunction with the regime in Tehran to undermine our nation’s safety and security and our global partners."