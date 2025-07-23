US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff is heading to the region after visiting Europe

Recommended -

United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff is traveling to the region after visiting Europe to hold talks with Israeli and Qatari officials in Rome amid the mounting death toll in Gaza and growing international pressure to end the war.

His visit indicates potential progress in the ongoing hostage deal and Israel-Gaza ceasefire negotiations.

“Special Envoy Witkoff will travel to Europe this week for meetings on a wide range of issues, including Gaza, and will continue pushing for a Gaza ceasefire and peace deal,” said a US State Department official.

The official did not provide confirmation on Witkoff continuing on to the “Gaza area.”

President Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, said the president “Wants to see the release of all of the hostages, and that includes the remains of the hostages who unfortunately lost their lives while being held hostage in Gaza."