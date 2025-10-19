US warns: Hamas attack on Palestinians violates ceasefire | LIVE BLOG

The United States warned its mediating partners, Qatar, Turkey, and Egypt, on Saturday of “credible information indicating an imminent violation of the ceasefire by Hamas against the people of Gaza,” according to the State Department.

Washington described the potential attack as a “serious and direct violation” that could undermine recent mediation progress.

The warning followed reports from Gaza of summary executions by Hamas of local rivals and alleged collaborators. Meanwhile, the Red Cross confirmed receiving two caskets believed to contain the bodies of slain Israeli hostages.

One of the bodies was identified as Ronen Engel, a fallen hostage from Kibbutz Nir Oz, and the other as Eliyahu Margalit, a 75-year-old farmer from the same community. Both men were murdered on October 7, 2023, and abducted to Gaza. The Hostages’ Families Forum expressed its condolences, calling Engel’s return “partial relief for a family that has endured more than two years of pain and uncertainty.”

READ MORE FROM SATURDAY HERE