US warns: Hamas attack on Palestinians violates ceasefire | LIVE BLOG
Washington described the potential attack as a “serious and direct violation” that could undermine recent mediation progress
The United States warned its mediating partners, Qatar, Turkey, and Egypt, on Saturday of “credible information indicating an imminent violation of the ceasefire by Hamas against the people of Gaza,” according to the State Department.
Washington described the potential attack as a “serious and direct violation” that could undermine recent mediation progress.
The warning followed reports from Gaza of summary executions by Hamas of local rivals and alleged collaborators. Meanwhile, the Red Cross confirmed receiving two caskets believed to contain the bodies of slain Israeli hostages.
One of the bodies was identified as Ronen Engel, a fallen hostage from Kibbutz Nir Oz, and the other as Eliyahu Margalit, a 75-year-old farmer from the same community. Both men were murdered on October 7, 2023, and abducted to Gaza. The Hostages’ Families Forum expressed its condolences, calling Engel’s return “partial relief for a family that has endured more than two years of pain and uncertainty.”
The State Department urged Hamas to uphold its commitments and warned that any attack would prompt measures to protect Gaza’s civilians and maintain the fragile truce.
“After 744 days, my father is finally home”: Ronen Engel’s daughter posts message on Instagram
Mika Engel, the daughter of Ronen Engel, whose body was returned to Israel by Hamas overnight, posted a message on Instagram. "After 744 days, my father is finally home," she wrote. Mika was kidnapped on October 7, 2023, along with her mother Karina and sister Youval from Kibbutz Nir Oz. Mika was released in November 2023.
Israeli army launches large-scale military exercise in the north of the country
The IDF announced Sunday the start of a major military exercise in the Galilee region, along the Lebanese border. The training, scheduled to last until Thursday, will involve ground, air, and naval units in a joint cooperation effort. According to the army, several scenarios will be simulated, including territorial defense and responding to immediate threats.