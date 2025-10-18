Report: Vance, Witkoff to arrive in Israel on Monday to discuss implementation of phase 2 of Gaza plan

Officials expected to discuss the implementation of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal and the recovery of hostages' remains

U.S. President Trump delivers remarks as Vice President JD Vance and Special Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff embrace in the Oval Office at the White House on May 06, 2025.
U.S. President Trump delivers remarks as Vice President JD Vance and Special Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff embrace in the Oval Office at the White House on May 06, 2025.Anna Moneymaker/AFP

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance will visit Israel on Monday, marking his first trip to the Jewish state since assuming office, Hebrew-language media reported on Saturday. 

Vance's visit will coincide with the return of Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, who will also arrive in the region to discuss the implementation of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal and the recovery of hostages’ remains held by Palestinian jihadists in the war-ravaged enclave. 

The plan's second phase concerns the disarmament of Hamas—which the jihadist group clarified it has no interest of complying with—and the establishment of an alternative authority to administer Gaza.

