'Very good feelings' about potential ceasefire in Gaza, Witkoff says | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 601: US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff voiced optimism about a potential ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas, saying they were "on the precipice of sending out a new term sheet that hopefully will be delivered later today," pending review by US President Donald Trump.

Witkoff told reporters in the Oval Office that he had "some very good feelings" about the potential for a "temporary ceasefire and a long-term, peaceful resolution of that conflict."

This comes after Hamas stated that it had closed gaps with Witkoff for a "permanent ceasefire," although both US and Israeli officials denied the nature of this agreement.

According to an informed source speaking to i24NEWS, the deal on the table would have nine living hostages released in two phases. The bodies of 18 dead hostages would also be returned to Israel, in addition to a 60-day ceasefire, following which Israel will be able to return to fighting. If there are meaningful negotiations on the next stage, however, the ceasefire will continue. The IDF will withdraw from recently occupied territories in Gaza.

Aid will be distributed by the UN, not by the American Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

