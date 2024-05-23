War Cabinet backs sending delegation to continue hostage negotiations | LIVE UPDATES
Israel continues to push into Rafah with intense but surgical maneuvers, with more than a million civilians evacuated from the war zone
Day 230 of Israel at war: Israel continues operations in Rafah with intense but surgical maneuvers in the Gaza Strip's southernmost city. In other parts of Gaza, intense fighting continues. Three more soldiers were killed in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza, the IDF announced late Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the U.S. has increased pressure on Israel to reopen the Rafah crossing, which has been closed since Israel began operations there. Hundreds of tons of humanitarian aid have reportedly piled up on the Egyptian side of the crossing, awaiting delivery to Gaza.
IDF continues operating in the areas of Rafah, Jabaliya, and central Gaza
In southern Gaza, troops are conducting surgical operations to dismantle terror tunnel shafts and rocket launchers. They eliminated several terrorists in face-to-face combat, and others were eliminated by an air strike including a terrorist squad that fired mortar shells at troops.
In Jabaliya in the north of the strip, combined ground and air forces targeted weapons warehouses. Troops located numerous weapons including automatic rifles, snipers, grenades and other military equipment.
Ground and air forces have also operated in the corridor in central Gaza, and eliminated the head of a terror squad who was operating from a hideout.
Israeli security forces conclude 2-day anti-terror operation in Jenin; Palestinian sources say 12 killed in the West Bank city
Ex-IDF colonel says recognition of Palestinian state by European countries is premature, requires negotiations
House Democrats voice opposition to potential address by Prime Minister Netanyahu to joint session of Congress
Israel Police: 140 arrested for incitement on social media since October 7
More than 500 cases have been opened and 140 people have been arrested over incitement on social media since October 7, according to Israel Police.
Egypt threatens to pull back from mediation after report placing doubt on its role
"Attempts to cast doubt and offend Egypt's mediation efforts... will only lead to further complications of the situation in Gaza and the entire region and may push Egypt to completely withdraw from its mediation in the current conflict," said Diaa Rashwan, head of Egypt's State Information Service, according to Reuters.
This comes after a CNN report saying that Egypt submitted a revised draft of a deal to Hamas that was not approved by Israel, which caused the previous round of negotiations to fall through.
IDF says siren in Metula was a false alarm
IDf says fighting continues in northern Gaza with terrorists killed, infrastructure destroyed
The Netzah Yehuda Battalion is operating in northern Gaza's Beit Hanoun, according to the military. The battalion, made up of ultra-Orthodox soldiers, conducted raids to eliminate terrorists and identify and destroy terrorist infrastructure, both above and below ground.
During the fighting, the IDF said, three soldiers were killed on Wednesday.
Guiding aerial support, the battalion helped destroy an anti-tank position, a military structure and sniper positions.
🚨Sirens heard in Metula, northern Israel
Local reports: Israeli aircraft targeted vehicle in southern Lebanon
U.S. shoots down four Houthi drones in Yemen
Egyptian mediators in contact with Israel, Hamas to restart negotiations - report
Lloyd Austin speaks to Gallant amid Rafah concerns
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, affirming their shared interest in defeating Hamas. Austin urged Israel to work with Egypt to reopen the Rafah crossing to allow more humanitarian aid in.
They discussed "effective mechanism to deconflict humanitarian and military operations inside Gaza," a press release said.
Israel's War Cabinet decides to send delegation to negotiate for hostage release