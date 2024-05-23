Day 230 of Israel at war: Israel continues operations in Rafah with intense but surgical maneuvers in the Gaza Strip's southernmost city. In other parts of Gaza, intense fighting continues. Three more soldiers were killed in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza, the IDF announced late Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has increased pressure on Israel to reopen the Rafah crossing, which has been closed since Israel began operations there. Hundreds of tons of humanitarian aid have reportedly piled up on the Egyptian side of the crossing, awaiting delivery to Gaza.

