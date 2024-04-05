Israel to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza, reopen Erez checkpoint

Israel's war cabinet is to take "immediate steps" to increase the flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip after the strike on the World Central Kitchen (WCK) convoy in Gaza killed seven workers. Israel is said to open checkpoints in Erez and Ashdod, read the war cabinet statement.

"This increased aid will prevent a humanitarian crisis and is necessary to ensure the continuation of the fighting and the achievement of the war's goals. In light of this, Israel will allow the temporary delivery of humanitarian aid through Ashdod and the Erez checkpoint and the increase of Jordanian aid through Kerem Shalom."

Flash90

The White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson welcomed the announcement, saying that the plan “must now be fully and rapidly implemented”.

“As the president said today on the call, U.S. policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these and other steps, including steps to protect innocent civilians and the safety of aid workers,” stressed Watson.

"U.S. policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel's immediate action on these and other steps, including steps to protect innocent civilians and the safety of aid workers," added Watson.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Meanwhile, right-wing minister of the national security Itamar Ben-Gvir's office released a statement refuting the decision: "There was no vote this evening in the Cabinet on the certification of Ministers Galant and Gantz on the increase of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and the announcement published on the subject by the Prime Minister's Office - is incorrect."

The statement read that Ben-Gvir and others oppose the step and are disappointed the decision was not brought up to a vote.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1775414446661238941 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The minister also called for the start of operation in Rafah: "The right way to return our hostages is to stop the aid supply to Gaza, and to introduce a condition - humanitarian steps only in exchange for humanitarian steps. It's a shame that instead of entering Rafah, there are those who prefer to engage in bringing equipment into Gaza that ends up directly in the hands of Hamas. We must enter Rafah now!"