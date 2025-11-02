Washington accuses Hamas of hijacking aid convoy in Gaza, releases aerial footage

The United States on Friday released aerial footage that it says shows Hamas members diverting a humanitarian aid convoy in northern Gaza, an accusation the group has denied.

The video, published by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) on behalf of the American Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC), depicts armed men stopping a truck carrying humanitarian supplies intended for Khan Younis. According to the accompanying U.S. military statement, the individuals are seen assaulting the driver before seizing both the vehicle and the aid.

CENTCOM said the footage was recorded by an American drone monitoring compliance with the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. “The current condition of the driver, who was violently assaulted, is unknown,” the statement noted.

U.S. officials said the incident highlights the challenges of ensuring that humanitarian assistance reaches civilians in Gaza without interference. Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned what he called the “looting of aid,” saying it undermines international efforts to deliver relief to the population.

Hamas dismissed the U.S. claims as “completely unfounded,” describing them as an attempt to justify restrictions on aid flows and to distract from the worsening humanitarian situation in the territory. The group also questioned the authenticity of the footage.

Hamas criticized the United States for only promoting "Israel's narrative" and pointed out that there are other, more reliable observers who have not reported any such incident.