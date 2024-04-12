The United States President Joe Biden's administration expects an Iranian retaliation attack as early as this weekend, said POLITICO citing the U.S. officials granted anonymity.

"Biden administration officials judge that Iran is planning a larger-than-usual aerial attack on Israel in the coming days, one that will likely feature a mix of missiles and drone strikes," read the report.

Washington is said to believe Tehran does not seek an escalation. At the same time, "neither official said they were fully confident Iran will succeed in striking Israel in a way that doesn’t prompt the U.S. to respond militarily," reported POLITICO.

The Wall Street Journal later on Friday said Israel is preparing for a direct attack from Iran on southern or northern Israel as soon as the next 24 to 48 hours.

