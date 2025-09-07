Washington proposes hostage release deal and end of Gaza offensive

Recommended -

The United States has presented Israel and Hamas with a proposal for a comprehensive agreement designed to secure the release of all 48 hostages still held in Gaza and to establish an immediate ceasefire.

According to the plan, all hostages would be released on the first day of implementation. In exchange, the Israeli military would cancel “Operation Gideon’s Tanks II” and halt its planned ground advance into Gaza City.

However, the proposal does not call for a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip or an outright end to the conflict.

Instead, negotiations would begin under the ceasefire to outline terms for a longer-term cessation of hostilities and a post-war political framework.

Sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu say Israel is taking U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal “very seriously.” At the same time, they expect Hamas to resist the terms, citing its rejection of similar arrangements in past mediation efforts.

The initiative comes as Israel prepares to escalate operations in northern Gaza and as international pressure mounts for a diplomatic solution to the ongoing war.