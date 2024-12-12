WATCH: IDF destroys regime military sites in Syria

The IDF said 90 percent of the Syrian air defenses' surface-to-air missiles that were identified have been destroyed

IDF infographic details Syrian regime military sites destroyed in Operation Arrow of the Bashan
IDF infographic details Syrian regime military sites destroyed in Operation Arrow of the Bashan IDF spokesperson's unit

The Israel Defense Forces released footage of attacks on strategic regime sites in Syria on Thursday, boasting that more than 90 percent of the strategic surface-to-air missiles that were detected have been destroyed.

Operation Arrow of the Bashan has been underway since the beginning of the week, with the goal of destroying the weapons and munitions left over from the regime of ousted Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.

WATCH: Israel Air Force destroys Syrian regime military sites

The Israel Air Force has used hundreds of fighter jets and other aircraft to destroy fighter jets, helicopters, Scud missiles, UAVs and cruise missiles, coastal-to-sea missiles, surface-to-air missiles, surface-to-surface missiles, radars, rockets, and more weapons. 

Infographic showing the T4 airbase attacked by the IDFIDF spokesperson's unit

The Syrian air defense is among the strongest in the Middle East, signifying a substantial achievement for the IDF in ensuring aerial superiority.

Infographic showing the Ble airport that was hit by the Israel Air ForceIDF spokesperson's unit

The regime's air bases were also struck, including the T4 airport north of Damascus. Two squadrons of SU-22 and SU-24 fighters were eliminated. The Ble airport, where three fighter squadrons were housed, were also destroyed. A mile from the base, the air force also destroyed a storage site for surface-to-surface missiles and rockets.

Weapons production and storage sites were also destroyed, most significantly a site in the Homs area. It was one of the largest sites of the Syrian SARS military manufacturing firm, which produced Syrian Scud missiled.

