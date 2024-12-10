WATCH: IDF eliminates 10 terrorists who killed Israeli soldiers
First Sergeant Barak Daniel Halpern, First Sergeant Ido Zano, and Sergeant Omri Cohen were killed in an attack in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday
The Israel Defense Forces said that 10 terrorists responsible for attacking Israeli soldiers, killing three of them, were eliminated.
First Sergeant Barak Daniel Halpern, First Sergeant Ido Zano, and Sergeant Omri Cohen died after Hamas terrorists ambushed them in the northern Gaza Strip.
