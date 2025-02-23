WATCH: IDF releases footage from targeted killing of Hassan Nasrallah
Nasrallah was killed after a daring IDF airstrike that targeted the leader in the heart of the capital, Beirut, following nearly a year of attacks on Israel by Hezbollah, the Iran-backed terror group
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday published footage of the airstrike that eliminated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah last September.
WATCH:
This comes after IDF warplanes flew low over the heads of supporters of the terrorist leader in Lebanon, with the military earlier warning Lebanese not to attend the funeral.
This article received 0 comments