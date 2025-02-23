WATCH: IDF releases footage from targeted killing of Hassan Nasrallah

Nasrallah was killed after a daring IDF airstrike that targeted the leader in the heart of the capital, Beirut, following nearly a year of attacks on Israel by Hezbollah, the Iran-backed terror group

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
FILE - Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah addresses supporters ahead of the Shiite Ashura commemorations, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, on Nov. 3, 2014
FILE - Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah addresses supporters ahead of the Shiite Ashura commemorations, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, on Nov. 3, 2014AP / Hussein Malla 2014 ©

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday published footage of the airstrike that eliminated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah last September.

WATCH:

Video poster
IDF footage shows targeted killing of Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah

This comes after IDF warplanes flew low over the heads of supporters of the terrorist leader in Lebanon, with the military earlier warning Lebanese not to attend the funeral.

This article received 0 comments

Comments