'Watch over me so I don't sink into darkness' – Bibas family laid to rest

Shiri Bibas and her children, Ariel and Kfir, were laid to rest on Wednesday in the community cemetery in Tzohar, southern Israel.

The funeral procession began in the early morning hours from a Chevra Kadisha burial society in Rishon Lezion, and ended in Tzohar, accompanied by tens of thousands of Israelis standing by the roads and highways. Yarden Bibas eulogized his wife and children – "I'm sorry I couldn't protect you. I love you always. Shiri, keep me from sinking into darkness."

Ofri Bibas Levi, Yarden's sister and aunt to Ariel and Kfir, slammed the government for preferring military action to a deal that would have secured their release. "They could have saved you but preferred revenge," she said. "We have lost. Our image of victory will never happen."