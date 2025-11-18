Wave of Israeli airstrikes reported in Khan Younis | LIVE BLOG
At the same time, continuous explosions caused by demolition operations carried out by the IDF have been reported in Gaza City.
Turkish military officials reportedly toured the Syria–Israel border this week, the first such visit since the collapse of the Assad regime, signaling a notable shift in regional military engagement.
Meanwhile, the UN Security Council has approved President Trump’s Gaza plan, marking a significant diplomatic development amid the ongoing conflict.
On the ground, tensions remain high. The IDF reported that several terrorists in northern Gaza crossed the designated “yellow line,” planting suspicious devices that posed an immediate threat to Israeli forces. Troops responded, killing one attacker as the others retreated westward. In a separate incident, another assailant who advanced toward soldiers after crossing the line was also eliminated.
South Lebanon: One dead in drone strike against a car in Bint Jbeil, report
Arab media report that an Israeli drone strike against a car in the village of Bint Jbeil, in southern Lebanon, has left one person dead.
Islamic Jihad rejects the UN resolution on Gaza
Islamic Jihad: "We reject the American resolution adopted by the UN Security Council, as it constitutes international interference in the Gaza Strip." "Entrusting all missions to an international force, including the disarmament of the 'resistance,' transforms it from a neutral party into a partner in the implementation of Israel's plans."
South Lebanon: Alleged Israeli drone strike on a bulldozer in Blida
Lebanese media report that an Israeli drone dropped a bomb on a bulldozer which caught fire in the village of Blida, in southern Lebanon.
Wave of Israeli airstrikes reported in Khan Younis
Palestinian media report that Israeli warplanes are conducting a series of strikes in the area of the city of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.