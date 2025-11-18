Wave of Israeli airstrikes reported in Khan Younis | LIVE BLOG

Turkish military officials reportedly toured the Syria–Israel border this week, the first such visit since the collapse of the Assad regime, signaling a notable shift in regional military engagement.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council has approved President Trump’s Gaza plan, marking a significant diplomatic development amid the ongoing conflict.

On the ground, tensions remain high. The IDF reported that several terrorists in northern Gaza crossed the designated “yellow line,” planting suspicious devices that posed an immediate threat to Israeli forces. Troops responded, killing one attacker as the others retreated westward. In a separate incident, another assailant who advanced toward soldiers after crossing the line was also eliminated.

