'We are not asking Hamas to disappear as a political movement,' says Board of Peace High Representative for Gaza

"We are not asking Hamas to disappear as a political movement. A political party that disavows armed activity can compete in national Palestinian elections." That is what Board of Peace Director General Nickolay Mladenov said to reporters while speaking at a Foreign Press Association event.

Despite stating that they are not asking for Hamas to disappear, Mladenov did remain critical of the terrorist organization, stating you cannot "build a future with armed groups running the streets, hiding in tunnels, and stockpiling weapons." Mladenov continued by offering sympathy to the Palestinians in Gaza. "Seven months since the ceasefire, the door to the future of Gaza is still closed. It is not what Palestinians were promised, and it is not what they deserve," he said.

His statements came following an in-person meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem today to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip. The Board of Peace gave Hamas until April 11 to accept its proposal for it to gradually hand over all of its arms, but Hamas has largely refused the demands. Instead, the terror group insists that the issue of its weapons can only be addressed as part of a framework culminating in the establishment of a Palestinian state, something the Israeli government considers a nonstarter.

This is the second meeting in just over a week between Mladenov and Netanyahu, the first happening last Tuesday, which was also attended by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee. Mladenov described the last meeting as “positive and substantive,” with both sides reaffirming their commitment to US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan for postwar Gaza.

Last week, Mladenov spoke exclusively with i24NEWS to discuss the situation in Gaza. While speaking on the program Middle East Now, he told host Nicole Zedeck that the Board of Peace has "significant financing commitments from Gulf countries, contingent on conditions in Gaza that guarantee there will be no return to war."