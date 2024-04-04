'We are preparing. No hysteria,' Israeli official tells i24NEWS on Iran's retaliation prospects

i24NEWS source also said Israel is ready to allow Gazans to return to the north of the Strip, but security measures 'like at an airport' will be imposed

Guy AzrielDiplomatic Correspondent, i24NEWS Hebrew Channel
3 min read
IDF head of the Northern Command, Major General Ori Gordin (C), during a battalion exercise near the border with Lebanon.
IDF head of the Northern Command, Major General Ori Gordin (C), during a battalion exercise near the border with Lebanon.IDF Spokesperson

An Israeli official on Thursday told i24NEWS that Israel was preparing for possible retaliation from Iran after the strike on its consulate in Syria's Damascus.

"We are preparing. There is an absorption alert. Not hysteria," said the source.

The statement comes amid fears of Iran-backed Hezbollah opening the front on the last Friday of Ramadan. Earlier on Thursday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei posted threats in Hebrew on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90
Displaced Palestinians eat iftar at Taha Hussein School during the Muslim's holy fasting month of Ramadan, in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, amid the battles between Israel and Hamas, on March 31, 2024.Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Additionally, a source close to the Coordinator for the Captives and the Missing Gal Hirsch told i24NEWS that Israel is "ready" for return of Gazans to the north of the Strip, but security measures "like at an airport" will be imposed to ensure those residents are not associated with Hamas.

As for negotiations, an Israeli political source reiterated: "It is clear that Hamas is not just looking for a benefit for its people - it wants to regain control."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1775176478298140827

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

This article received 0 comments