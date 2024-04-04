'We are preparing. No hysteria,' Israeli official tells i24NEWS on Iran's retaliation prospects

An Israeli official on Thursday told i24NEWS that Israel was preparing for possible retaliation from Iran after the strike on its consulate in Syria's Damascus.

"We are preparing. There is an absorption alert. Not hysteria," said the source.

The statement comes amid fears of Iran-backed Hezbollah opening the front on the last Friday of Ramadan. Earlier on Thursday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei posted threats in Hebrew on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Additionally, a source close to the Coordinator for the Captives and the Missing Gal Hirsch told i24NEWS that Israel is "ready" for return of Gazans to the north of the Strip, but security measures "like at an airport" will be imposed to ensure those residents are not associated with Hamas.

As for negotiations, an Israeli political source reiterated: "It is clear that Hamas is not just looking for a benefit for its people - it wants to regain control."