'We stay strong for Evyatar,' says brother Ilay David to i24NEWS

Today is especially difficult for the families of the 48 Israeli hostages who remain in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip.

For nearly two years, Ilay David has lived every day waiting for news about his younger brother, Evyatar David, who was kidnapped by Hamas during the Nova Music Festival massacre on October 7, 2023, at just 22 years old.

Just weeks ago, Hamas released a disturbing video of Evyatar in captivity, showing him emaciated and digging his own grave—a chilling demonstration of the terror group's ongoing psychological warfare against the Israeli public.

Ilay David joined i24NEWS to speak about the ordeal. “It’s very hard. It’s been two years now, and it’s unimaginable. It feels like reality is crumbling because I cannot understand how this thing isn’t over yet,” he said.

Reflecting on October 7, Ilay recalled the moment he realized his brother had been abducted. “We saw him and his friend Guy Gilboa Dalal in a dark cell, maybe underground, with three other hostages. It was horrifying, but we knew he survived, and I try to hold onto that.”

Asked who he holds responsible, Ilay was clear: “First and foremost, Hamas—they are directly responsible for October 7 and the ongoing atrocities. After that, the Israeli government, which has a duty to bring the hostages back safely, and the nations of the West, who must unite to pressure Hamas and negotiators to act.”

Ilay also spoke about how his family has changed. “We never cried until October 7. Since then, we cry all the time, but we pick ourselves up to stay strong for Evyatar. My parents are crumbling, my sister is lost without him—but family keeps us sane.”

He shared the small things that keep their hope alive. “When one of the hostages returned and told us what happened, Evyatar was dreaming about my mom’s cooking, playing music with us. Those simple things are what keep him alive, and what keeps us alive too.”

The holidays are particularly difficult. “Evyatar is a huge part of our celebrations. He plays guitar, we sing together. I can’t mark the holidays without him. But I hope that next holiday, he will be here with us,” Ilay said.

The family continues to wait, holding onto the hope that Evyatar and all hostages will return home safely.