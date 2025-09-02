“We will not stop the war until we defeat the enemy” says IDF Chief

Recommended -

The Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, addressed reservists called up for duty on Tuesday, emphasizing that the military will continue its operations in Gaza until the enemy is defeated.

Visiting the Nachshonim base alongside the Commander of the 99th Division, Brig. Gen. Yoav Brunner, and the Commander of the 11th Brigade, Zamir personally met with reservists and logistical personnel involved in their reception.

“Our enemies, on October 7th and since then, across the Middle East, united in their attempt to harm us and to destroy us. We are operating against all of them, constantly, with determination, without pause,” Zamir said. “Hamas will have no place to hide from us. Wherever we locate them, whether they are senior or junior figures—we strike them all, all the time.”

The IDF chief confirmed that ground operations in Gaza have already begun. “We are already entering places we have never entered before and operating there with courage, strength, valor, and an extraordinary spirit,” he said.

Zamir called on reservists to rise to the challenge and reaffirmed the military’s objective. “Nowhere does the IDF offer anything less than decisive victory. We will not stop the war until we defeat this enemy. So rise and succeed with great appreciation from me, from the entire IDF, and from all Israeli civilians for what you have done, for the exceptional turnout here, and for what you will yet do.”

The remarks come amid ongoing IDF operations across Gaza and broader efforts targeting Hamas leadership and infrastructure throughout the region.