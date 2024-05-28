Weather damage suspends U.S. aid deliveries via Gaza pier

The United States has temporarily suspended aid deliveries via its military pier on the coast of Gaza after a section of the pier broke off due to inclement weather.

Two U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the damage and attributed it to bad weather.

They did not provide details on the size of the damaged section or estimate how long repairs might take to restore the pier to operational status.

Since its inception, the pier has been a critical conduit for humanitarian aid. A spokesperson for the UN World Food Program reported that 137 trucks carrying the equivalent of 900 metric tons of aid have been transported from the pier to Gaza.

The interruption of these deliveries is a serious concern for the humanitarian efforts in Gaza, where aid is urgently needed. The UN and other international organizations rely on the pier to facilitate the flow of essential supplies into the region.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1795485022813880722 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Efforts are likely underway to assess the damage and expedite repairs to resume aid deliveries as soon as possible.

However, the timeline for these repairs remains uncertain.