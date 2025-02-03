West Bank counterterrorism operation reportedly expands as IDF enters Tamun | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 486: Palestinian reports say that Israeli forces launched counterterrorism operations into the town of Tamun, south of Tubas, with enforcements arriving overnight. The operation that is entering its 14th day, and which centered around the northern city of Jenin, expanded to Tulkarm last week.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington, DC, ahead of a scheduled visit with US President Donald Trump.

At the front of the agenda is the ongoing ceasefire deals in the Gaza Strip and in Lebanon, where Israeli forces are still deployed. Hamas and Israel are set to begin negotiating the details of the next phase of the ceasefire and hostage release.

