Western diplomatic source: Muslims soldiers should disarm Hamas; Western forces could be exposed to excessive force

Days after the UNSC resolution 2803 passed, it is yet to be clear which countries will take part in the International Stabilization Force (ISF), but western diplomats are already ruling out the idea of “boots on the ground” since they could be attacked more easily.

The source said that “only Muslim soldiers could be on the ground and undertake the operation to disarm Hamas without exposing themselves to excessive force”, while western countries can take part in training the police forces and provide humanitarian aid.

Furthermore, the resolution states that reform in the Palestinian Authority is a condition for starting a credible path to Palestinian self-determination and statehood, the sources said that “they are not satisfied” with the PA handling of the change that should be made in the school system & educational books.

Regarding the disarmament, the sources said that “it is not going to be easy, but it is feasible.”