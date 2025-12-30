Western foreign ministers warn of 'catastrophic Gaza humanitarian crisis'

Foreign ministers from Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Japan, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom expressed serious concern on Tuesday over what they described as a "renewed worsening humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip," calling it "catastrophic." The joint statement said heavy rainfall and dropping temperatures have compounded urgent needs for shelter, food, and medical support for civilians.

The ministers said more than 1.3 million people in Gaza require shelter support and that over half of health facilities are only partially functional, with critical shortages of medical equipment and supplies. They claimed that, according to a recent Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report, 740,000 people are vulnerable to toxic flooding after the collapse of sanitation infrastructure and that 1.6 million face high levels of acute food insecurity.

In their statement, the group welcomed progress made in ending hostilities and securing the release of hostages following two years of conflict. They also called for the remains of the final deceased hostage to be handed over swiftly and urged Hamas to disarm and renounce violence in line with international declarations and resolutions.

The ministers urged the Government of Israel to ensure international non-governmental organizations can operate in Gaza on a sustained and predictable basis. They said many established NGOs face deregistration under new requirements that could force them to close operations within 60 days, threatening access to essential services including healthcare.

They also called on Israel to allow the United Nations and its partners, including UNRWA, to continue work to 'deliver impartial and independent aid throughout Gaza.' The statement said restrictions on imports considered dual use are holding up critical supplies and hampering infrastructure repair.

Finally, the ministers urged Israel to open crossings and boost the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza. They welcomed the partial opening of the Allenby crossing but said other corridors remain closed or severely restricted, delaying aid delivery as bureaucratic processes slow the movement of aid.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire in October. Since then, the IPC reported on December 19 that famine conditions no longer exist in Gaza following improved access for humanitarian and commercial food deliveries.