White House: Early signs hostage deal talks are 'constructive, moving forward'
CIA director Bill Burns arrives in Cairo to join talks
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
White House spokesman John Kirby on Friday announced the arrival of CIA director Bill Burns in Cairo, where he joined ongoing talks on the Gaza hostage deal and ceasefire.
"The process is moving forward. It is important that all sides participate and that the parties continue to work towards implementation and conclusion of the details. There are early signs that yesterday's talks were constructive and we want to continue this momentum," Kirby said
This article received 0 comments