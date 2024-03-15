White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby expressed cautious optimism regarding the latest developments in the ongoing negotiations between Israel and Hamas over the release of hostages.

Kirby stated that Hamas's response to the latest hostage agreement framework is "within the bounds of the deal that we’ve been working on for several months."

"The fact that there’s another delegation heading to Doha… the fact that this proposal is out there, that there are conversations about it, that’s all good," Kirby remarked during the briefing.

He emphasized that the Hamas response aligns with the broader framework of the negotiations that have been ongoing for some time. While the United States will not be sending a delegation to the next meeting in Doha, Kirby affirmed that the administration remains engaged on the matter.

"We’re cautiously optimistic that things are moving in a good direction, but that doesn’t mean that it’s done, and we’re going to have to stay at this to the very, very end," Kirby added.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

Hamas's response to the latest framework includes demands for the release of over 1,000 Palestinian security prisoners, including approximately 100 serving lifetime sentences for murdering Israelis, in exchange for the release of 40 female, elderly, and wounded hostages, as reported by Walla.

While the ratio of security prisoners to hostages is lower than in Hamas's previous response, it remains significantly higher than the framework agreed upon during a previous summit in Paris.

Hamas is also pushing for additional concessions from Israel, including a withdrawal of IDF forces from a corridor south of Gaza City and a permanent ceasefire during the second stage of the deal.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

Despite the remaining gaps between the two sides, Israel has decided to send a delegation led by Mossad chief David Barnea for another round of talks in Doha. The Israeli negotiating team will meet with Hamas representatives to further discuss the terms of the agreement.

The war cabinet is set to convene on Saturday to make a final decision regarding the mandate and parameters of the Israeli negotiating team.