White House invites released hostages after testimony on Israeli TV

Survivor of Gazan captivity Eli Sharabi is expected to depart for Washington, DC, on Sunday for a visit to the White House, along with other survivors, after being invited to Washington by US President Donald Trump.

Sharabi will present at Trump's planned speech to the joint houses of US Congress on Tuesday. Trump even said that he had viewed the interview Sharabi gave on "Uvda" on Channel 12, which exposed the shocking details of the captivity he endured over more than 500 days.

The channel broadcast the harrowing account last Thursday, in which Sharabi detailed how he was held captive in the Gaza Strip with chains on his legs and was beaten by his captors. Sharaevi said that when he was taken, a crowd attacked and beat him up in the streets of Gaza.

Next, he said that a Hamas terrorist showed him a picture of his brother, Yossi, and informed him that the Air Force had killed him. Sharaabi refused to believe that his brother was killed. It was only later, when he met with Ohad Ben Ami before their release, he was informed that "everything they told you is true."

This comes amid a crisis in negotiations between Israel and Hamas, as this morning Israel announced that it is stopping the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza and closing the crossings, a response to Hamas's refusal to extend the first stage of the ceasefire during the Ramadan and Passover holidays. This plan, suggested by the US, would release half the hostages remaining on the first day, both those living and dead, with the other half being released after a permanent ceasefire is secured.

The Prime Minister's Office issued a statement saying that "while Hamas has repeatedly broken the agreement, Israel is not in violation," adding that, according to the agreement, "Israel can return to war after the 42nd day if it perceives that the negotiations are not effective."