The White House conveyed a clear message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, indicating opposition to a large-scale ground offensive in Rafah.

Following a call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Netanyahu, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan emphasized that such an operation would exacerbate civilian casualties, worsen the humanitarian crisis, and further isolate Israel internationally.

Sullivan stated during a White House press briefing, "A major ground operation there would be a mistake. It would lead to more innocent civilian deaths, worsen the already dire humanitarian crisis, deepen the anarchy in Gaza, and further isolate Israel internationally."

However, Sullivan also underscored that the U.S. recognizes Israel's security concerns and is open to discussing alternative strategies to achieve its objectives in Rafah. Biden suggested sending an interagency team to Washington to explore alternative approaches targeting key Hamas elements and securing the Egypt-Gaza border without resorting to a major ground invasion.

Addressing reporters, Sullivan highlighted Netanyahu's willingness to engage in discussions, stating, "Obviously, [Netanyahu] has his own point of view on a Rafah operation, but he agreed that he would send a team to Washington to have this discussion, and we look forward to those discussions."

Sullivan reiterated that the U.S.'s stance remains clear: Hamas should not be allowed a safe haven in Rafah or anywhere else. However, the Biden administration insists that questioning the feasibility of a Rafah operation does not equate to doubting the necessity of countering Hamas.

The U.S. has emphasized the need for Israel to present a credible plan ensuring the protection of civilians in Rafah. While Netanyahu had approved military plans for the offensive, Washington's firm stance against a large-scale operation indicates a shift in its approach.

Despite previous statements from Netanyahu hinting at an imminent operation, the current situation suggests that no offensive is expected in the near term. With most reservists withdrawn from Gaza, any potential operation would require significant mobilization, making immediate action unlikely.

Observers view the recent discussions as part of an Israeli strategy to pressure Hamas into agreeing to a hostage deal or risk facing intensified military action in Rafah.

What has been made clear today is that the Biden administration is no longer talking about criteria and conditions that will allow a broad operation in Rafah. There is no longer a green light option.

Instead, the operation is officially opposed in any condition, no matter what. The Israeli delegation will discuss alternatives to Rafah, not how to get American support for the operation in Rafah. According to Sullivan, who is a careful and meticulous person, there is no possibility of such support.

“They have nowhere else to go. Gaza’s other major cities have largely been destroyed, and Israel has not presented us or the world with a plan for how or where they would safely move those civilians, let alone feed and house them and ensure access to basic things like sanitation,” Sullivan said during the press briefing.