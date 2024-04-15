White House reports dramatic surge in Gaza aid over past few days

The United States has noted a significant surge in aid delivery to the Gaza Strip, White House National Security spokesman John Kirby revealed on Monday.

In an interview with MSNBC, Kirby emphasized the recent spike in humanitarian assistance, stating, "The aid has increased, and quite dramatically in just the last few days.

According to Kirby, over 2,000 trucks have managed to deliver aid to Gaza, with approximately 100 of them reaching the region in the past 24 hours alone.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), a unit under the Israeli Defense Ministry responsible for liaising with Palestinians, announced on Sunday that three bakeries in northern Gaza, which reopened in the past week, are now producing around three million pita breads daily. Additionally, food aid convoys are continuing via the newly established Northern Crossing.

This surge in aid delivery comes amidst growing international concerns about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, exacerbated by the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. U.S. President Joe Biden recently issued a warning, threatening to condition U.S. support for Israel's actions in Gaza on concrete steps to protect aid workers and civilians.

The warning followed a tragic incident on April 1, when a mistaken Israeli strike resulted in the deaths of seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen in Gaza. It marked the first instance of the Biden administration seeking to leverage US aid to influence Israeli military conduct.

Kirby reiterated Biden's stance, stating in a separate interview on CNBC, "Our policy with respect to Gaza will change if we don’t see significant changes over time."

Despite the ongoing war, Israel has intensified efforts to deliver aid to Gaza, including opening a new land crossing, amid warnings of a looming humanitarian crisis and potential famine.

In response to recent attacks launched by Iran against Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) affirmed its unwavering commitment to its mission in Gaza. IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari emphasized that, despite external threats, efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza remain a top priority.

"Hamas is still holding our hostages in Gaza," Hagari stated, referring to the 129 individuals, including 34 presumed dead, who remain in captivity since the October 7 attack by Hamas.

"We also have hostages in Rafah, and we will do everything we can to bring them back home," he affirmed.