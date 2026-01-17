Trump admin unveils names of board tasked with overseeing Gaza's transitional governance

The White House on Friday announced two committees tasked with supervising the temporary governance of Gaza under President Donald Trump's plan.

The names of those on the Executive board include U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, World Bank president Ajay Banga and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan, and Trump’s deputy national security adviser Robert Gabriel. Trump will chair the board.

Nickolay Mladenov, a former Bulgarian politician and U.N. Mideast envoy, will serve as the executive board’s representative overseeing day-to-day matters.

According to the White House statement, "each Executive Board member will oversee a defined portfolio critical to Gaza’s stabilization and long-term success, including, but not limited to, governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilization."

Another board announced by the White House will be known as the “Gaza Executive Board"; it will work with Mladenov, the technocratic committee and the international stabilization force.

Witkoff, Kushner, Blair, Rowan and Mladenov will also sit on that board. Additional members include Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan; Israeli businessman Yakir Gabay; Qatari diplomat Ali Al-Thawadi; Hassan Rashad, director of Egypt’s General Intelligence Agency; Emirati minister Reem Al-Hashimy; and Sigrid Kaag, the Netherlands’ former deputy prime minister and a Mideast expert.

Both boards will coordinate with a body of Palestinian technocrats led by former PA deputy planning minister Ali Shaath, touted in the White House press release as “a widely respected technocratic leader who will oversee the restoration of core public services, the rebuilding of civil institutions, and the stabilization of daily life in Gaza, while laying the foundation for long-term, self-sustaining governance.” The Palestinian-led body will be known as National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG).

The U.S. "remains fully committed to supporting this transitional framework, working in close partnership with Israel, key Arab nations, and the international community to achieve the objectives of the Comprehensive Plan," the statement read.

Additionally, "in support of this operating model," Trump "appointed Aryeh Lightstone and Josh Gruenbaum as senior advisors to the Board of Peace, charged with leading day-to-day strategy and operations, and translating the Board’s mandate and diplomatic priorities into disciplined execution."