Who are the hostages still in the hands of Hamas?

An official document was released Wednesday morning tallying up the identifying details of the hostages.

Israel is currently negotiating for the release of 132 hostages being held in Gaza, 38 of whom are confirmed to no longer be alive.

On October 7, 252 people were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists during the invasion. Seven months later, 128 of them are still in Gaza — 109 men and 19 women. Two of them, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, are children under the age of 5.

Of those still held in Gaza, 117 are Israelis and 11 are foreigners. Among the foreign nationals are 8 Thai, 1 Nepali, 1 Tanzanian, and 1 French-Mexican dual citizen.

34 of the hostages taken on October 7 are confirmed to no longer be alive, and 1 Israeli woman is classified as "missing."

Since October 7, 124 abductees have been rescued by the IDF or freed during the November truce agreement.

4 Israelis were released by Hamas and 1 Israeli, IDF soldier Ori Megidish, was rescued prior to the November agreement. During the truce that lasted from November 24 to November 30, 105 hostages were released, of whom 81 were Israelis and 24 foreign nationals.

Following the resumption of the fighting, IDF soldiers were able to retrieve the remains of 9 abductees on separate occasions.

In December, 3 Israeli hostages were misidentified and slain by IDF fire in a tragic incident. Yotam Haim, Alon Shamriz and Samer El-Talalqa — all in their 20s — were shot during operations in Gaza City.

Earlier in December, 2 hostages were rescued in Rafah in a special operation dubbed 'Golden Hand.'

The number 132 also includes 2 Israeli soldiers, Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, whose bodies were taken at the end of the 2014 Gaza war and held ever since. Israel is negotiating for their remains to be included in the hostage deal, most likely in a later phase that would provide for the exchange of bodies.

Two additional Israelis who crossed the border into Gaza are included in the hostages list. Ethiopian-born Avera Mengistu, who is mentally unstable, crossed into Gaza in September 2014. Hisham al-Sayed, who is Bedouin and also described by his family as mentally unstable, has been held in Gaza since 2015.