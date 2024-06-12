WHO warns of 'catastrophic hunger and famine-like conditions' in Gaza

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a dire warning about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, stating that many residents are facing "catastrophic hunger and famine-like conditions."

"A significant proportion of Gaza’s population is now facing catastrophic hunger and famine-like conditions," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"Despite reports of increased delivery of food, there is currently no evidence that those who need it most are receiving sufficient quantity and quality of food."

Tedros highlighted that over 8,000 children under the age of five have been diagnosed and treated for acute malnutrition, including 1,600 children with severe acute malnutrition. He noted the challenges in providing necessary health services due to insecurity and lack of access, with only two stabilization centers for severely malnourished patients currently operational.

"Our inability to provide health services safely, combined with the lack of clean water and sanitation, significantly increases the risk of malnourished children," Tedros added.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), a Defense Ministry agency, has long maintained that the humanitarian aid entering Gaza is sufficient. COGAT claims that the UN and aid agencies have not managed to effectively increase distribution capacity.

Last month, the World Central Kitchen aid organization reported successful communications with COGAT, stating it has been able to supply its numerous kitchens in Gaza with aid delivered through the crossings.

In addition to the crisis in Gaza, Tedros also pointed to a separate health emergency in the West Bank, where healthcare facilities have been targeted in nearly 500 attacks since October 7.

"While the world’s focus has been on Gaza, there is also an escalating health crisis in the West Bank, where attacks on healthcare and restrictions on movement of people are obstructing access to health services," he said.

Tedros noted that many clinics in the West Bank are only operating two days a week and hospitals are running at about 70% capacity.