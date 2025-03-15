Witcoff says Hamas 'makes a very bad bet that time is on its side. It's not'

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy to the Middle East echoed Israel's dismissal of a Hamas offer to release captive Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier Edan Alexander — the last known living American-Israeli hostage — and the remains of four other dual U.S.-Israeli nationals.

“Hamas is making a very bad bet that time is on its side. It is not," Witcoff said, adding that the Palestinian jihadist group is "well aware of the deadline, and should know that we will respond accordingly if that deadline passes."

“Unfortunately, Hamas has chosen to respond by publicly claiming flexibility while privately making demands that are entirely impractical without a permanent ceasefire,” the official said.