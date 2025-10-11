With ceasefire taking effect, Hamas cracks down on Gazan opposition | LIVE BLOG

Hours after the ceasefire went into effect on Friday, jihadists belonging to Hamas's internal security apparatus were seen cracking down on members of rival Gazan factions and clans, disturbing footage released by Hamas-affiliated accounts on social media showed.

The Hamas-affiliated Al-Quds network reported that several "fugitives from justice" were arrested in northern Gaza, as part of the jihadist group's campaign of retribution against local rivals.

"From the north of the Strip to the south, Radaa's hand is striking the nests of traitors and collaborators at these moments," read a message from Hamas's internal security unit.

Israel's government ratified the ceasefire with Hamas in the early hours of Friday. Once Israeli troops have pulled back, Hamas has 72 hours to release the 20 living Israeli hostages it is still holding.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the hostages are due to "come back" on Monday.

In Israel, preparations are underway at the Reim military base in the south ahead of the expected hostage release.