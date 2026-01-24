Witkoff and Kushner meet with Netanyahu in Jerusalem to discuss Gaza plan

U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner landed in Israel on Saturday to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in order to discuss efforts to implement Washington’s 20-point plan for ending the Gaza war, the White House said.

Topics on the agenda included the return of the body of the last remaining Israeli hostage Ran Gvili and efforts to dismantle the military capabilities of the Hamas terror group, according to reports in Israeli media.

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed Netanyahu met with Witkoff and Kushner, offering no details.

The trip comes a week after an i24NEWS exclusive revealing that senior Israeli officials were intensely critical of Witkoff's sway on U.S. policy on Iran and Gaza alike.

Sources close to Netanyahu, yet not from his office, told i24NEWS: “For several months now, the feeling has been that envoy Steve Witkoff has strong ties, for his own reasons, across the Middle East, and that at times the Israeli interest does not truly prevail in his decision-making.”