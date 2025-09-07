Witkoff said to convey principals for ceasefire proposal to Hamas via back channel

Recommended -

United States (US) Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff conveyed a message to Hamas behind the scenes regarding the conditions for negotiations -- involving freeing the 48 remaining hostages in exchange for ending the war -- Israeli media reported Sunday morning.

Witkoff's message was relayed to Hamas through Israeli activist Gershon Baskin, who had also helped broker messages in the 2011 Gilad Shalit negotiations, a source told Israeli reporter Barak Ravid. He delivered the message through senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad.

The proposal included several general principles in addition to the release of all the hostages in exchange for ending the war, Ravid reported.

i24NEWS correspondent Guy Azriel reported that Israel is not responding to reports of the document of principles, saying, "This is a matter of correspondence between the Americans and Hamas." The only message from Jerusalem at this stage remains, "We are adhering to the five conditions that the cabinet voted on to end the war."

Meanwhile, Hamas released a statement Saturday evening expressing their readiness for a ceasefire agreement, saying, "We renew our commitment and adherence to the agreement we announced together with the Palestinian factions regarding the mediators’ proposal for a ceasefire on August 18."

The annnouncment included their willingness to agree to a ceasefire under conditions including the withdrawl of Israeli forces and release of the hostages, but did not meet Israel's conditions for ending the war which include the full disarmament of Hamas, demilitarization of the Strip, and Israeli security control over Gaza.

"We emphasize our openness to any ideas or proposals that would achieve a permanent ceasefire, a complete withdrawal of the occupation forces from the Gaza Strip, the unconditional entry of aid, and genuine prisoner exchanges through serious negotiations mediated by intermediaries," Hamas added.