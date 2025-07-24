Witkoff cuts short Doha talks, blasts Hamas for 'bad faith, lack of desire to reach agreement'

Recommended -

The United States is cutting short Gaza hostage talks and recalling its negotiating team from Doha to reconsider its strategy after Hamas’s latest response “shows a lack of desire” to reach a truce, President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said Thursday.

“While the mediators have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith,” Witkoff said in a statement. “We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza.”

Witkoff further added the U.S. is “resolute” in seeking an end to the conflict in Gaza and it was “a shame that Hamas has acted in this selfish way.”

The Palestinian jihadist group said in a statement that it was surprised by Witkoff’s “negative remarks.”