Trump confirms US in talks with Hamas to help Israel | LIVE BLOG
As a possible breakthrough nears between the sides, Hamas 'does not oppose the release of hostages that hold citizenship from captivity, nor would it oppose a gesture of 'good will' by the US.
Israel - Hamas War day 517: Reuters reported that US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff spoke with Hamas officials and mediators to ensure the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip enters its second phase. The report indicated that a breakthrough was nearing between the sides.
Hamas, meanwhile, says it "does not oppose" the release of hostages that hold citizenship from captivity, nor would it oppose a gesture of "good will" by the US. This comes as it publicly denounced statements by US President Donald Trump, who threatened the terror group if all the hostages aren't released.
In the West Bank, the IDF said that 90 wanted suspects were arrested and 14 weapons were confiscated in the past week.
To catch up on updates from Wednesday, CLICK HERE
https://x.com/i/web/status/1897727407349440816
https://x.com/i/web/status/1897722547656896587
https://x.com/i/web/status/1897716407036469590
https://x.com/i/web/status/1897716060448588206
16 members of new Syrian regime forces killed by remnants of pro-Assad militias
https://x.com/i/web/status/1897710524105998337
https://x.com/i/web/status/1897708660081524873
Suspected Iranian cyber attack on health clinic network used by IDF
https://x.com/i/web/status/1897698936900538459
https://x.com/i/web/status/1897691477616026081
https://x.com/i/web/status/1897690752634749300
Due to relations with Putin, Israel reportedly mulls withholding intel from US
https://x.com/i/web/status/1897686664761282960
https://x.com/i/web/status/1897686274850648573
https://x.com/i/web/status/1897678093269049771
https://x.com/i/web/status/1897676247594881101
https://x.com/i/web/status/1897671103809503485
US proposes Hamas free 10 living hostages for ceasefire extension - report
https://x.com/i/web/status/1897661155411161280
