Israel - Hamas War day 517: Reuters reported that US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff spoke with Hamas officials and mediators to ensure the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip enters its second phase. The report indicated that a breakthrough was nearing between the sides.

Hamas, meanwhile, says it "does not oppose" the release of hostages that hold citizenship from captivity, nor would it oppose a gesture of "good will" by the US. This comes as it publicly denounced statements by US President Donald Trump, who threatened the terror group if all the hostages aren't released.

In the West Bank, the IDF said that 90 wanted suspects were arrested and 14 weapons were confiscated in the past week.

