Witkoff: Israeli delegation expected in Doha or Cairo to continue talks on ceasefire | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 509: US Special Envoy to the Middle East said that an Israeli delegation is expcted in Cairo or Doha to continue talks on the second phase of the ceasefire in the coming days. In addition, Witkoff said that a conference will be held with major real estate developers and planners in the Middle East over the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Israel and Hamas have come to an agreement on the release of about 600 Palestinian prisoners whose release Israel delayed on Saturday, following the humiliating ceremonies staged by Hamas. In return, the bodies of four hostages are expected to arrive in Israel overnight.

