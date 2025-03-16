Witkoff threatens Hamas: Watch what happened to Houthis

US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff threatened Hamas after the terror group suggested a counteroffer to his ceasefire proposal, he told Jake Tapper on CNN on Sunday.

"What happened with the Houthis yesterday ought to inform as to where we stand with the regard to terrorist actions," he said, referring to the massive US-led attack on the Iranian-backed terrorists in Yemen on Saturday. "I would encourage Hamas to get much more sensible than they have been."

This comes after Witkoff said he spent "close to seven and a half hours at the Arab Summit," which were marked by "really positive conversations." Despite the "game-changing" possibility of advancing forward with the ceasefire and hostage release deal, he slammed Hamas's response, which Witkoff said was "totally unacceptable."

The talks dealt with bridging the gap between the sides for the release of five US-Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip, including Edan Alexander, the only one believed to sill be alive.

Witkoff said that Hamas has an opportunity before them, "but the opportunity is closing fast."