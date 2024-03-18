World Food Program warns famine in northern Gaza 'likely by May'

The World Food Program warned on Monday that the situation for civilians in the northern Gaza Strip could deteriorate to famine levels as early as May.

The UN food agency released a report on its Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, placing northern Gaza in its highest Phase 5 level, indicating that “famine is imminent.”

Some 70 percent of the 210,000 people living in the area face hunger, the report said.

This is an increase from the previous report in December, which stated that a quarter of the 2.3 million people living in Gaza suffer from food shortages.

The situation in the southern part of the Palestinian enclave faces a similar catastrophe, the report stated, which will be further exacerbated if Israel launches an awaited invasion of Rafah to root out Hamas operatives in the terrorist organization’s last stronghold.

“Land, air, and sea deliveries are desperately needed but are occurring too slowly and in insufficient quantities to prevent famine,” said the report.

The US, Jordan, and other countries have conducted numerous airdrops of humanitarian aid in Gaza as well as opening a sea port to allow more assistance in.

The World Food Program placed the onus on Israel for restricting aid, although Israel denies these claims.

The European Union’s foreign affairs minister, Josep Borrell, on Monday likewise blamed Israel for using hunger as “a weapon of war.”

Israel has struck out against accusations, saying it is facilitating the entry of aid in massive quantities, but aid groups inside Gaza are unable to cope with the influx and ensure it gets into the hands of civilians. In addition, Israel points to terrorist groups stealing aid from convoys and selling needed goods to civilians.

“Israel allows extensive humanitarian aid into Gaza by land, air, and sea for anyone willing to help. Despite Hamas violently disrupting aid convoys and UNRWA's collaboration with them, we persist,” Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz said.