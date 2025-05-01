Wounded Syrian-Druze enter Israel to receive medical treatment | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 573: For the first time since the beginning of the conflict, Israel has allowed injured Syrian Druze into their territory for medical treatment, a humanitarian decision that came amid ongoing regional tensions.

Jihadists and Druze clashed in the Druze-majority Damascus suburbs of Jaramana and Sahnaya, prompting a response from Druze in the country as well as in Israel. Protesters waved flags in support of their brethren across the northern border, with some even crossing.

The Israel Defense Forces struck jihadists who were preparing to attack Druze in the area.

The wounded Druze are civilians who suffered gunshot wounds, before being airlifted and taken care of by military medical teams in northern Israel.

In London, Abdullah Sabah Albadri was indicted on terror charges after he attempted to break into the Israeli embassy while carrying two knives.

This comes as Israel is celebrating Independence Day, although many ceremonies and celebrations have been postponed due to fires that raged in the Jerusalem foothills, which spread all the way to the Rishon LeZion area.

