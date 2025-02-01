Yarden Bibas, Ofer Kalderon and Keith Siegel back in Israel | LIVE BLOG
The fourth batch of the hostage deal is taking place early on Saturday
Israeli hostages Ofer Calderon and Yarden Bibas were transferred to Red Cross teams in Khan Younis on Saturday morning after 484 days in the captivity of the Palestinian jihadists of Hamas. They were subsequently handed over to Israel Defense Forces soldiers.
WATCH: Yarden Bibas reuniting with his family in Israel
Keith Siegel is in IDF hands
Keith Siegel is handed over to the Red Cross
First images of Yarden Bibas and Ofer Calderon met by IDF soldiers
Macron refers to the "unimaginable hell" endured by Ofer Kalderon, who is a double French-Israeli citizen.
Red Cross en route to collect Keith Siegel, it is understood.
