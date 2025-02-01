Yarden Bibas, Ofer Kalderon and Keith Siegel back in Israel | LIVE BLOG

Israeli hostages Ofer Calderon and Yarden Bibas were transferred to Red Cross teams in Khan Younis on Saturday morning after 484 days in the captivity of the Palestinian jihadists of Hamas. They were subsequently handed over to Israel Defense Forces soldiers.

