Yarden Bibas asked IDF spokesman to let 'entire world' know how his children died

IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari issued a statement Friday regarding the autopsies of the bodies of Kfir and Ariel Bibas. Hagari said that "The terrorists did not shoot the two young boys—they killed them with their bare hands. Afterwards, they committed horrific acts to cover up these atrocities." He further added that the boys' father, Yarden, asked him to let the entire world know about the horrific manner in which Ariel and Kfir met their end.

"The mother of Kfir and Ariel, Shiri, was not returned home. Instead, the body of a Gazan woman was handed over. This is the most severe violation of the agreement and we demand her return as soon as possible." The spokesperson further added, "Jordan Bibas left his home on October 7th and defended his family with his body. He looked me in the eye and asked that the world be shocked by the manner in which his children were murdered. It’s a horrific crime that cannot be reconciled with." He apologized to Ariel, Kfir and Oded Lifshitz: "We failed to protect them on October 7th", and emphasized that "the world needs to shout. We are obligated to bring Shiri back and all the captives as soon as possible."

In response to i24NEWS's question whether the prevention of the explosive device attack in Gush Dan yesterday will lead to a change in IDF operations in Judea and Samaria, Hageri answered that "the IDF is working closely with the Shin Bet and the police to investigate this attack, we will get to those responsible and pursue them, while continuing our efforts to thwart ongoing terror. In parallel, we have blocked entries to the West Bank and reinforced forces at three additional points."