Defense Minister Yoav Galant said that "the year 2024 will be a year of war and also a year of victory," at a ministerial planning conference for this year.

Gallant said Israel must face its challenges "for everyone" at the conference, attended by the ministry's Director-General Major General (Ret.) Eyal Zamir and the heads of the ministry's divisions.

"We will need all our soldiers - regular and reserve, each in turn," he said.

"We will need a mobilization of all parts of the nation and all parts of society to go 'under the stretcher,'" he added, amid the government's calls for broader enlistment.

The ultra-Orthodox sector, currently exempt from military service due to Torah study, has come under sharper scrutiny amid the Israel-Hamas war. Tens of thousands of potential soldiers are skipped over if they study in Yeshivot, or schools of Jewish learning.

"This is true militarily, security-wise, socially and politically, for all reasons," Gallant explained. "We will have to ensure our qualitative advantage as well as our quantitative advantage."