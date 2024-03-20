Defense Minister Gallant: '2024 will be a year of war and a year of victory'
Israel requires 'a mobilization of all parts of the nation and all parts of society,' Gallant said
Defense Minister Yoav Galant said that "the year 2024 will be a year of war and also a year of victory," at a ministerial planning conference for this year.
Gallant said Israel must face its challenges "for everyone" at the conference, attended by the ministry's Director-General Major General (Ret.) Eyal Zamir and the heads of the ministry's divisions.
"We will need all our soldiers - regular and reserve, each in turn," he said.
"We will need a mobilization of all parts of the nation and all parts of society to go 'under the stretcher,'" he added, amid the government's calls for broader enlistment.
The ultra-Orthodox sector, currently exempt from military service due to Torah study, has come under sharper scrutiny amid the Israel-Hamas war. Tens of thousands of potential soldiers are skipped over if they study in Yeshivot, or schools of Jewish learning.
"This is true militarily, security-wise, socially and politically, for all reasons," Gallant explained. "We will have to ensure our qualitative advantage as well as our quantitative advantage."