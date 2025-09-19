'Your time will come,' Israel foreign minister says of Houthi leader

Recommended -

As rocket and drone attacks on Israel by the Houthi jihadists of Yemen show few signs of slowing down, Foreign Minister Israel Katz issued a strongly worded thread against the terror group's leader.

“Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, your time will come. You will be sent to meet your government plenary and all the eliminated members of the axis of evil who are waiting in the depths of hell,” Katz wrote on social media.

“The slogan ‘Death to Israel, a curse on the Jews’ written on the Houthi flag will be replaced by Israel's blue-and-white flag that will fly over the capital of a united Yemen,” Katz went on to add. The statement comes hours after Houthi rockets and drones sent millions of Israelis to bomb shelters from Eilat to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

The Iran-backed Houthis have launched repeated drone and missile attacks against Israel since the Gaza war erupted on October 7, 2023.

Israel has carried out several rounds of retaliatory strikes in Yemen, targeting Houthi-held ports as well as the Houthi-held capital Sanaa. One of the strikes killed the Houthi prime minister and several other officials within the terror group's designated government.