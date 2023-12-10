'I can't recover while my friends are still held by Hamas' says former hostage

'I didn't sleep for 49 days,' recounted another freed hostage who says her kidnapper took away her oxygen device

Former Hamas hostages are beginning to speak out, sharing glimpses into their harrowing experience of captivity in Gaza.

On Saturday night, two of them released video messages that were broadcast at "Hostages Square" at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art.

Adina Moshe, a 72-year-old resident of Nir Oz, was part of the first group of hostages to be released on the first day of the week-long ceasefire. While she returned to Israel, she says she left behind her "good friends" as many are still being held in Gaza.

"They are all very old, with serious background diseases and without proper medication." Adina said that at the time of her release over two weeks ago, the food supply had been deteriorating, with the hostages subsisting mainly on rice.

"I am begging and asking with all my heart, please do everything it takes to release them, so that I can recover as well. Because until they are back, my heart is there and I will not be able to recover," Moshe pleaded.

Adina insisted that all of the hostages should be rescued first before Israel continues with its military operation in Gaza.

Margalit Mozes, 77, who was released in the same group as Adina, was also taken from Kibbutz Nir Oz. She says that when she was kidnapped she took her oxygen tank with her, which she needs in order to breathe while she sleeps at night. She says that one of her kidnappers "who was angry with me" took the device away from her.

"I told him it was my oxygen, and I spoke to him in Arabic, and he understood exactly. But he didn't care. He took it and went back."

Margalit explained that she was attended by a doctor shortly after arriving in Gaza, who suggested that she sit leaning against a wall in order to breathe better. "I could just breathe like that, but could not fall asleep like that. I did not sleep for 49 days."

"There were difficulties," Margalit continued. "Mental difficulties, physical difficulties. And with every day that passes it becomes more and more difficult. The state of being a hostage in the tunnels or wherever you are, is an unbearable, very difficult situation, and in unbearable conditions," Margalit emphasized.

Avshalom Sassoni / Flash90 Yocheved Lifshitz, a former Hamas hostage, seen at a support rally calling for the release of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas, which includes her 83-year-old husband Oded; at "Hostage Square" in Tel Aviv.

