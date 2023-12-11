'I gave the terrorist all the money I had to save myself and my patient' - Oct. 7 survivor

Camille, a Filipino caregiver who lived with her patient Nitza in Kibbutz Nirim, says it's a miracle the terrorists were only interested in looting the house

On October 7th, 2023, Hamas launched a brutal, premeditated assault on Israel. Without mercy or remorse, they murdered and kidnapped hundreds of innocent civilians, including the elderly, women, and children. They infiltrated peaceful towns, setting homes ablaze and subjecting families to the horrors of abduction, annihilation, and unfathomable variations of torture and cruelty. They continued their massacre to a vibrant music festival, claiming the lives of hundreds of individuals. The October7.org website gathered the testimonies of survivors who bore witness to the unspeakable terrors of that day. These are some of their stories.

Warning: Some of these stories are extremely difficult and describe war crimes involving violence, rape and brutality. Reader discretion is advised.

Courtesy: October7.org Aftermath of terrorists looting a home in Kibbutz Nirim on October 7

We were one of the first houses next to the border fence.

The Palestinian terrorists had broken into my patient’s home. I heard a window open and a door creaking, and my fears were confirmed—they were coming in. The door and window had been opened in my patient’s room.

Four times, terrorists entered the house, searching for money and things to steal. I had accepted that I would probably die and bid farewell to my family.

The first, second, and third group of terrorists didn’t attempt to enter my room, where we both were—it was the safe room. Perhaps they thought it was locked.

However, to my horror, the fourth terrorist entered my room easily. My heart stopped, and I put my hands up, shaking nervously.

Me (in Hebrew): "Hello, sir."

Terrorist (in Hebrew): "Where is the money? Where?!"

Nitza, my patient (in Hebrew): "Why are you here? Get out! Camille, why is the door open?"

She was shouting and angry.

Me: "Nitza, please be quiet. Sir, please. No, please. She’s old. Please have patience."

Terrorist: "Where is the money and phone?"

Me: "Here, here, take all of it, please."

He took my phone, and I handed him my wallet, showing him its contents.

Me: "This is the money. Take it all, sir. Okay?"

I put the money in his hand. He opened some of my bags and started asking questions.

Terrorist: "What’s in here? Quickly, quickly!"

Me: "It’s just for my hair."

Then he began searching for things, but fortunately, he didn’t find the phone because there were no lights. The electricity to the house had been cut off.

Me: "Please don’t take my passport or my ticket, sir. I need this, okay?"

I had a flight home on October 9.

He started to leave the room. I followed a step behind him, holding the door handle.

Me: "Thank you, sir!"

I bowed my head so that he would leave in peace.

I jumped over to Nitza, crying and shaking like crazy. Nitza squeezed my hands back to relax me, and we hugged each other.

Courtesy: October7.org Aftermath of the looting of Nitza and Camille's home in Kibbutz Nirim on October 7.

Thank you, Lord. It’s a miracle that saved us. Thank you.

