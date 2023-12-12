Eden, a soldier on the Nahal Oz base, recounts the massacre of her friends and home that day, and says it's a miracle she is still alive

On October 7th, 2023, Hamas launched a brutal, premeditated assault on Israel. Without mercy or remorse, they murdered and kidnapped hundreds of innocent civilians, including the elderly, women, and children. They infiltrated peaceful towns, setting homes ablaze and subjecting families to the horrors of abduction, annihilation, and unfathomable variations of torture and cruelty. They continued their massacre to a vibrant music festival, claiming the lives of hundreds of individuals. The October7.org website gathered the testimonies of survivors who bore witness to the unspeakable terrors of that day. These are some of their stories.

Warning: Some of these stories are extremely difficult and describe war crimes involving violence, rape and brutality. Reader discretion is advised.

Nahal Oz was my home away from home for almost two years. The base, the kibbutz, the best military service I could ever wish for, with amazing friends who I thought would be with me for life. Until Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Courtesy: October7.org A concrete barrier at the Nahal Oz army base on the Israel-Gaza border.

We woke up at 6:00 a.m. to the sound of explosions. Though I had experienced escalations and operations before, something felt wrong, out of the ordinary. I ran out barefoot to the concrete bomb shelter with the rest of the girls, wearing a bra and pajama shorts. The booms would not let up. We sat there until one of the tracker soldiers told us to stay close to the wall. Suddenly, he received a phone call informing him of an infiltration. He ran, and we stayed there — frozen with panic — not knowing what was yet to come.

We heard yells of “Raid! Raid!” on the army base PA system and understood that terrorists had infiltrated. Not even in my worst nightmares could I have imagined such a large number of terrorists getting into the army base. We began hearing gunshots. At first, the battle sounded far away, but it got closer and closer. The crossfire stopped and the shots came from one side only — the side of the terrorists. I realized: they’re here.

The shots came at us, at the barricade — blasts of bullets with no break between them. They shot grenades, and we weren’t armed, other than the female combat soldiers of the Sky Rider Unit who did everything they could and opened fire. There was smoke everywhere and I couldn’t see anything. The gunshots didn’t let up for a second.

Miraculously, I escaped the barricade and ran like I’ve never run in my life. I didn't look back, realizing that I probably wouldn’t be able to face what’s behind me.

I managed to enter one of the rooms with a few other girls.

I was covered in blood and couldn't tell what was mine and what wasn’t. We lay on the ground, listening to them killing and destroying my home. There was no one left to fight against them. I lay on the floor helpless, scared, and terrified to my very soul.

I prayed like never before, pleading to be saved, asking my father for a miracle to keep me alive, praying for the girls in the operations room, that the terrorists wouldn’t reach them.

For hours we lay on the ground, none of us speaking or even breathing, praying to hear Hebrew, praying to hear sounds of a battle. To know someone was fighting them.

But there were no battle sounds, only voices, singing, and dancing as they murdered all the people I love. There was no one to call, no reception, no electricity. Frankly, the only thing we could do was pray.

Girls peed themselves out of fear and anxiety. Twice, the terrorists tried to break into our room! They knew we were there, and broke the windows to throw in a grenade. Thanks to a miracle, the air force attacked from the sky and they fled. For hours, we lay under a broken window they could see us through, and we survived!

Suddenly, we heard Hebrew. God had sent angels to save me - combat soldiers from the Paratroopers Reconnaissance Unit came and asked if anyone was inside. We couldn't believe it. At first, we thought the terrorists were trying to trick us. But no, they were there to rescue us.

We opened the door with shaking hands. I will never forget the sight that awaited me outside that room. My home, my safe place, had become a graveyard.

There was smoke everywhere, and flames too. And blood. So much blood. My friends' blood. The number of bodies was beyond comprehension.

My heart broke and will never be whole again. But I will grow stronger from this. We will avenge the cruel murder of my friends.

I thank God in heaven for the miracle I experienced and for my second chance at life. Appreciate and love your loved ones. You can never know what tomorrow will bring.