In captivity, hostages sacrificed food rations so that 3-year old twins would have enough to eat

"Have they forgotten about us?" Sharon Aloni-Kunyo, recently released hostage and mother of the twins, reveals details of life in Hamas captivity

In an interview with Reuters, Sharon Aloni-Kunyo, recently liberated from Hamas captivity along with her 3-year-old twin daughters Emma and Yuli vividly paints a picture of the daily life during their captivity.

Reflecting on the psychological toll, she shared, "Every slamming of a door, every passing plane - the girls clung to me."

Fellow hostages, facing their own challenges, chose to sacrifice their food for the well-being of Aloni-Kunyo's daughters. "All the abductees gave up food for my daughters. We didn't know if there would be bread in the evening, so in the morning we saved some for the evening."

She spoke about how this camaraderie and compassion offered a glimmer of humanity as she struggled to protect her daughters in the face of terrorists daily.

"The girls had tantrums. Sometimes, when there was a power outage, the terrorists would keep the door open remove the curtain. How do you explain to a three-year-old girl that she needs to be quiet for 12 hours straight?"

Hôpital Schneider Les jumelles Emma et Yuli Konyo, âgées de trois ans, en compagnie de leur mère Sharon Aloni-Konyo

According to her, initial conditions were difficult, with only sheets for cover, and the family slept on a narrow hospital bed. "Every day there is crying, frustration and anxiety. How long will we be here? Have they forgotten us? Have they given up on us? The conditions there are not good and the days last forever," Aloni-Kunyo said.

The separation from her husband, David, just three days before their release, added another layer of anguish. Aloni-Kunyo expressed the daily heartbreak of her daughters asking where their father was.

"We are not just names on a poster. We are human beings, flesh and blood. My daughters' father is there, and many other fathers, children, mothers, brothers."

In the interview, Sharon called for the return of all those who were kidnapped, saying that every moment that they are in captivity is crucial.

